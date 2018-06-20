County Championship: Northants show signs of improvement against Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire left-armer Matt Taylor took the wickets of both Northants openers

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground (day one): Northamptonshire 282: Procter 70, Levi 63; Taylor 4-70, Higgins 3-52 Gloucestershire 25-1: Howell 14*; Crook 1-0 Gloucestershire (4 pts) trail Northamptonshire (2 pts) by 257 runs Scorecard

Northamptonshire recorded their highest County Championship total of the season but were unable to take full advantage on day one against Gloucestershire.

The hosts went from 99-0 to 220-6 as Luke Procter, Ben Duckett and Richard Levi all failed to convert good starts.

Matt Taylor (4-70) and Ryan Higgins (3-52) shone for Gloucestershire, who restricted them to 282 all out.

With 13 overs to face Joe Dent fell lbw for 11 to the final ball of the day as the visitors closed on 25-1.

Duckett (52) made his first Championship half-century this summer from just 44 balls but, along with Procter (70) and Levi (63) failed to really punish some wayward Gloucestershire bowling.

Benny Howell and Dent looked like surviving the last hour but Steven Crook's breakthrough gave Northants a slender advantage - and a 257-run overnight lead.