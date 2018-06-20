County Championship: Glamorgan struggle against Derbyshire despite winning toss

Tony Palladino took four of the seven wickets to fall at the St Helen's Ground

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, St. Helen's (day one): Glamorgan: 175-7 (46 overs) Cooke 69; Palladino 4-49 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Derbyshire 2 pts, Glamorgan 0 pts Scorecard

Glamorgan struggled to 175-7 on a rain-shortened first day against Derbyshire after choosing to bat in Swansea.

Seamer Tony Palladino (4-49) wrecked the top order as he swung the ball prodigiously in cloudy conditions.

But Chris Cooke (69) led the counter-attack, sharing half-century stands with both David Lloyd (21) and Andrew Salter (26 not out).

Palladino returned to bowl Cooke shortly before the close of play to reassert the visitors' grip.

After steady drizzle through the morning, mopping-up efforts were not helped by the fact that Swansea Council has banned the use of sawdust because of fears over carcinogenic effects.

Umpires Neil Bainton and Paul Baldwin warned that the players would have to go off if bowlers were slipping on the damp surface, but Derbyshire made the most of the half-day's play possible.

Glamorgan vice-captain Chris Cooke told BBC Sport Wales:

"Not the best day, but we are back in the game, although we're still behind the eight-ball so we're going to have to have a good day, get a few more runs and be disciplined with the ball.

"You've got to ride your luck a bit. It wasn't the easiest so you've got to have a game plan and look to score because there's probably a ball with your name n it.

"Hopefully the wicket will do more later in the game, but we didn't bat very well."

Derbyshire bowler Tony Palladino told BBC Radio Derby:

"It swung nicely straightaway and the rhythm felt good. It wasn't a wicket where you can run in and bash the wicket. You try to glide in and kiss the pitch and luckily it swung.

"I'm not sure if it's an old wives' tale (that the ball swings more with the tide up), but it definitely didn't do as much when we came back out after tea and we didn't bowl as well, though we'd have taken 175 for seven.

"That stuff (the sawdust ban) doesn't affect me as much as a bigger guy like Duanne Olivier or Ravi Rampaul, genuine fast bowlers, but I'm surprised a first-class venue doesn't have sawdust. I was a bit shocked."