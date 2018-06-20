County Championship: Daryl Mitchell holds up Lancashire with ton for Worcestershire

Daryl Mitchell has now hit 32 first-class centuries

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day one): Worcestershire 247: Mitchell 118; Mennie 4-43, Clark 4-56 Lancashire 86-5: Davies 43, Jennings 42*; Barnard 4-20 Lancashire (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (2 pts) by 161 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell batted all the way though his side's innings to post his second century inside a month against Lancashire.

Mitchell's 118 helped the Pears rally from 81-5, but they were all out for 247 with Joe Mennie and Jordan Clark both claiming four wickets.

After an opening stand of 77 in reply, Lancashire then slumped to 86-5, as Ed Barnard took four late wickets.

Alex Davies went for 43, but Keaton Jennings was 42 not out at stumps.

It was another bad day for discarded England opener Haseeb Hameed, who went for a fourth-ball duck, the second victim for Barnard.

The in-form Worcestershire all-rounder, who had already had nightwatchman Stephen Parry caught and bowled, immediately struck for a third time when he had Shiv Chanderpaul caught first ball.

Rob Jones survived the hat-trick ball, only for Barnard snared him leg before wicket with the final delivery of the day.

Mitchell's 32nd first-class century repeated the ton he hit against the Red Rose county last month, when his superb unbeaten 102 helped the Pears win a One-Day Cup thriller.

New Zealand star Martin Guptill, though. was lbe to Graham Onions for two on his Worcestershire debut.

Worcestershire's next best performer with the bat was Ross Whiteley, who made 32 in 34 balls all in boundaries - five fours and two sixes - before becoming the first of Clark's four late victims.

Century-maker Daryl Mitchell told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"The cloud cover came over and the little bit of moisture in the wicket meant it did plenty both in the air and off the wicket.

"We managed to scrap to a total. We would have liked to have got to lunch with three or four down rather than five but Ed Barnard and Ross Whiteley played well down the order and it was important to get over the 200 mark.

"There is still the odd ball in the wicket doing something. And the flurry of wickets at the end was good for us. The lads bowled well without much luck early on and we got our rewards right at the death.

Lancs paceman Joe Mennie told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We started off pretty well with the ball this morning. To have them five wickets down early was very nice.

"We probably went a bit wayward in the middle session and they got a few more than we'd have liked but to get them out for 247 was pretty pleasing.

"We then let it slip a bit. At 77-0 we were going pretty well and to lose five wickets like that was not ideal but, credit to them, they bowled pretty well, Ed Barnard especially."