BBC Sport - Amelia Kerr: New Zealand teenager breaks world record

Watch NZ teenager break ODI world record

  • From the section Cricket

Watch as New Zealand teenager Amelia Kerr sets a new world batting record in women's one-day cricket, hitting an unbeaten 232 against Ireland in Dublin.

Pictures courtesy of NZ Cricket.

READ MORE: Teenager Kerr sets ODI batting record

