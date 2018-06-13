BBC Sport - Amelia Kerr: New Zealand teenager breaks world record
Watch NZ teenager break ODI world record
- From the section Cricket
Watch as New Zealand teenager Amelia Kerr sets a new world batting record in women's one-day cricket, hitting an unbeaten 232 against Ireland in Dublin.
Pictures courtesy of NZ Cricket.
READ MORE: Teenager Kerr sets ODI batting record
