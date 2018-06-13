BBC Sport - Mohammad Nabi: We've brought Afghanistan cricket from zero to the top
'We've taken Afghanistan cricket from zero to the top'
- From the section Cricket
Mohammad Nabi speaks to Sam Sheringham ahead of Afghanistan's inaugural Test against India in Bangalore on Thursday.
