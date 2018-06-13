BBC Sport - England v Australia: Joe Root out for 50 as England wobble

Root out for 50 as England wobble

  • From the section Cricket

Joe Root is caught behind on 50 as England begin to wobble chasing Australia's total of 214 in the first ODI at The Oval, London.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Australia - in-play clips, TMS and text

WATCH MORE: Roy out second ball as England chase 215

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Root out for 50 as England wobble

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch the BBC World Cup titles

Video

Willey six clinches England ODI victory

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This will get you in the mood for the World Cup...

Video

World Cup 2014: Goals, celebrations & moments you may have forgotten

Video

World Cup countdown: Brazil 1-7 Germany - 2014

Video

Reporter defies French-only rule with phone

  • From the section News
Video

Watch new Spain boss Hierro's solo goal at 1994 World Cup

Video

Roy out second ball as England chase 215

  • From the section Cricket
Video

I won't be swimming in the sea - May

Video

BBC World Cup pundits predict: who will lift the 2018 trophy?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired