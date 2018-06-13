BBC Sport - England v Australia: Joe Root out for 50 as England wobble
Root out for 50 as England wobble
- From the section Cricket
Joe Root is caught behind on 50 as England begin to wobble chasing Australia's total of 214 in the first ODI at The Oval, London.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Australia - in-play clips, TMS and text
WATCH MORE: Roy out second ball as England chase 215
