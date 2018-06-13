BBC Sport - England v Australia: Jason Roy out second ball as England chase 215
Roy out second ball as England chase 215
England's Jason Roy is deceived by the second delivery of the innings as Australia's Billy Stanlake bowls him clean in their chase of 215 in the first ODI at The Oval, London.
