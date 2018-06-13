BBC Sport - England v Australia: Australia all out for 214 as Andrew Tye edges behind

Australia all out for 214 as Tye edges behind

  • From the section Cricket

Andrew Tye edges behind off the bowling of Liam Plunkett as Australia stumble their way to 214 all out in the first ODI at The Oval, London.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Australia - in-play clips, TMS and text

WATCH MORE: Plunkett claims big wicket of Maxwell

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

World Cup 2014: Goals, celebrations & moments you may have forgotten

Video

World Cup countdown: Brazil 1-7 Germany - 2014

Video

Reporter defies French-only rule with phone

  • From the section News
Video

Watch new Spain boss Hierro's solo goal at 1994 World Cup

Video

Plunkett claims big wicket of Maxwell

  • From the section Cricket
Video

I won't be swimming in the sea - May

Video

BBC World Cup pundits predict: who will lift the 2018 trophy?

Video

England want redemption after Iceland defeat - Kane

Video

Neymar & Coutinho egged in Brazil training

Video

Frankie Goes to Russia

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired