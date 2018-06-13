BBC Sport - England v Australia: Australia all out for 214 as Andrew Tye edges behind
Australia all out for 214 as Tye edges behind
- From the section Cricket
Andrew Tye edges behind off the bowling of Liam Plunkett as Australia stumble their way to 214 all out in the first ODI at The Oval, London.
