BBC Sport - England v Australia: Liam Plunkett claims big wicket of Glenn Maxwell
Plunkett claims big wicket of Maxwell
- From the section Cricket
England's Liam Plunkett claims the prize wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell for 62 in the first ODI at The Oval, London.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Australia - in-play clips, TMS and text
WATCH MORE: 'The plan works' - Moeen removes Finch
