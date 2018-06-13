BBC Sport - England v Australia: Liam Plunkett claims big wicket of Glenn Maxwell

Plunkett claims big wicket of Maxwell

England's Liam Plunkett claims the prize wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell for 62 in the first ODI at The Oval, London.

