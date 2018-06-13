Amelia Kerr: Teenager sets ODI batting world record

Amelia Kerr
Amelia Kerr also became only the second woman to score a double-century in ODIs

New Zealand teenager Amelia Kerr set a new world batting record in women's one-day cricket with her unbeaten 232 against Ireland in Dublin.

Kerr, 17, broke the record total during the third match of the series, a few days after the White Ferns scored 490-4 - cricket's highest-ever ODI total.

The Wellington player, whose average was 29, scored 31 fours and two sixes.

Australia's Belinda Clark had held the record - 229* against Denmark in 1997, three years before Kerr was born.

Kerr's 232 is third highest in ODI cricket history.

India men's player Rohit Sharma is at the top of the pile with his 264 scored against Sri Lanka in 2014, with the unbeaten 237 made by New Zealand's Martin Guptill, against West Indies in 2015, holding second spot.

Highest scores in women's ODIs
Amelia Kerr (New Zealand) 232* v Ireland, 13 June 2018
Belinda Clark (Australia) 229* v Denmark, 16 December 1997
Deepti Sharma (India) 188 v Ireland, 15 May 2017
Chamari Atapattu (Sri Lanka) 178* v Australia, 29 June 2017
Charlotte Edwards (England) 173* v Ireland, 16 December 1997

