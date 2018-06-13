Scotland beaten by Pakistan in second T20 international

Shoaib Malik hits a shot for Pakistan
Shoaib Malik's whirlwind innings set Scotland a demanding total to chase
T20 international, Edinburgh:
Pakistan 166-6 (20 overs): Malik 49no, Zaman 33; Leask 3-31
Scotland 82 all out (14.4 overs): MacLeod 25; Faheem 3-5, Shinwari 2-4
Pakistan won by 84 runs
Scotland suffered a second T20 defeat by Pakistan in successive days as they were bowled out for 82 chasing 167 for victory in Edinburgh.

Shoaib Malik's unbeaten 49 off 22 balls propelled Pakistan to 166-6 in their 20 overs, Fakhar Zaman (33) and Ahmed Shehzad (24) also weighing in.

The Scots, who lost by 48 runs on Tuesday, succumbed swiftly as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Only Calum MacLeod (25) and Richie Berrington (20) mustered resistance.

Usman Shinwari removed both Scottish openers, George Munsey (0) and captain Kyle Coetzer (1) cheaply, while Faheem Ashraf took 3-5 off 2.4 overs to wrap up a comfortable win.

The two T20 defeats followed Scotland's memorable first one-day win over England on Sunday.

