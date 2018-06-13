BBC Sport - England v Australia: 'The plan works' - Moeen Ali removes Aaron Finch
'The plan works' - Moeen removes Finch
- From the section Cricket
England's Moeen Ali immediately dismisses the dangerous Aaron Finch as Australia begin to struggle in the first ODI at The Oval, London.
