BBC Sport - England v Australia: David Willey strikes early to remove opener Travis Head

Willey strikes early to remove opener Head

  • From the section Cricket

England's David Willey strikes early to remove Australia's opener Travis Head in the first ODI at the Oval, London.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Australia - in-play clips, TMS and text

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Beaumont & Taylor help England level series

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Willey strikes early to remove opener Head

  • From the section Cricket
Video

World Cup countdown: Brazil 1-7 Germany - 2014

Video

Reporter defies French-only rule with phone

  • From the section News
Video

BBC World Cup pundits predict: who will lift the 2018 trophy?

Video

England want redemption after Iceland defeat - Kane

Video

Neymar & Coutinho egged in Brazil training

Video

Frankie Goes to Russia

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Rutherford secure golden grand slam in Beijing

Video

Highlights: Beaumont & Taylor help England level series

  • From the section Cricket
Video

World Cup countdown: Maradona's 'magnificent' second goal v England - 1986

Video

'I could have lived another life, more quiet' - Eriksson on England

Video

Watch: England squad arrive in Russia

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired