One-Day Cup: Nottinghamshire, Kent, Essex & Yorkshire aim for semi-finals

Nottinghamshire beat Surrey in the 2017 One-Day Cup final

Royal London One-Day Cup play-offs Venues: Trent Bridge & The Cloudfm County Ground Date: Thursday, 14 June Coverage: Test Match Special on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website; live text commentary and in-play video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Defending One-Day Cup champions Notts Outlaws are without Alex Hales for Thursday's play-off game against Kent.

Batsman Hales is with England for their one-day series against Australia, but paceman Jake Ball has been released to play, as has Kent captain Sam Billings.

Yorkshire are also missing England players for their visit to Essex.

Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Liam Plunkett will not feature, while Essex are without banned all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate.

Ten Doeschate was given a two-match suspension on Tuesday following a "disciplinary breach" in the County Championship fixture against Lancashire.

The winners of the Notts v Kent match will play Worcestershire at New Road on Sunday, 17 June in the first semi-final, while the victors at Chelmsford face Hampshire away on Monday, 18 June.

The final takes place at Lord's on Saturday, 30 June.

BBC Sport will be providing live text and radio commentary of all of this season's remaining One-Day Cup matches, as well as in-play video clips of Essex v Yorkshire, the two semi-finals and final.

Thursday's play-off fixtures:

Nottinghamshire v Kent (11:00 BST)

Essex v Yorkshire (14:00 BST)

Semi-final fixtures: