Sir Richard Hadlee: New Zealand legend diagnosed with bowel cancer

Sir Richard Hadlee (right) is New Zealand's leading Test wicket-taker

Former New Zealand fast bowler Sir Richard Hadlee has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

A statement released by New Zealand Cricket on behalf of Hadlee's wife Lady Dianne said the 66-year-old has had surgery to remove a tumour.

"As a safeguard, further treatment in the form of chemotherapy will commence shortly and last for a few months," the statement added.

"It is expected that, in time, he will have a full recovery."

Hadlee, 66, is regarded as one of New Zealand's finest cricketers having taken 431 wickets in 86 Tests.