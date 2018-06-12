BBC Sport - Centuries from Tammy Beaumont & Sarah Taylor help England level series against South Africa
Highlights: Beaumont & Taylor help England level series
- From the section Cricket
Centuries from Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor help England level the ODI series against South Africa as the hosts claim a 69-run win during the second match at Hove.
MATCH REPORT: England v South Africa: Hosts claim 69-run win to level series at 1-1
