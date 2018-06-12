BBC Sport - Centuries from Tammy Beaumont & Sarah Taylor help England level series against South Africa

Highlights: Beaumont & Taylor help England level series

  • From the section Cricket

Centuries from Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor help England level the ODI series against South Africa as the hosts claim a 69-run win during the second match at Hove.

MATCH REPORT: England v South Africa: Hosts claim 69-run win to level series at 1-1

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Beaumont & Taylor help England level series

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Neymar & Coutinho egged in Brazil training

Video

Watch: Rutherford secure golden grand slam in Beijing

Video

World Cup countdown: Maradona's 'magnificent' second goal v England - 1986

Video

'I could have lived another life, more quiet' Eriksson on England

Video

Watch: England squad arrive in Russia

Video

History of World Cup balls - with freestyle world champion Cooke

Video

World Cup is a life-changing opportunity - Shearer

Video

BBC Sport add World Cup winner to Russia MOTD squad

Video

Watch the draw for the BBC's World Cup of kits

Video

Robson to Ronaldo - BBC pundits' first World Cup memories

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired