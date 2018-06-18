One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Yorkshire to set up Lord's final against Kent

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Vince's 171 helps Hampshire to One-Day Cup Final

Royal London One-Day Cup, Ageas Bowl Hampshire 348-9 (50 overs): Vince 171, Northeast 58 Yorkshire 241 (43.4 overs): Tattersall 89; Dawson 4-47 Hampshire beat Yorkshire by 107 runs Match scorecard

Hampshire captain James Vince produced one of the great limited-overs innings to lead his side into the One-Day Cup final at the expense of Yorkshire.

England batsman Vince scored 171 off 126 balls as Hampshire made 348-9 after being put in by the Tykes.

The 27-year-old looked on course for a double hundred before he was caught on the boundary in the 46th over.

Yorkshire struggled to 241 all out to lose by 107 runs, with only Jonathan Tattersall (89) resisting.

Hampshire will face Kent in the final at Lord's on Saturday, 30 June.

Vince, who played the last of his five ODIs for England in October 2016, timed the ball to perfection throughout his innings, hitting 20 fours and three sixes.

His eighth List A hundred came off 83 balls and he seemed certain to surpass the record 178 he made for the county in last season's competition.

However, he eventually fell to a fine catch from Tom Kohler-Cadmore on the mid-wicket boundary having taken Hampshire past 300.

Sam Northeast, playing his first game for Hampshire since breaking a finger in April, provided excellent support for Vince with 58 in a third-wicket partnership of 142 - which now sets up a meeting with his former county.

But it was Vince's chanceless knock, with boundaries all around the wicket, which left Yorkshire requiring their highest-ever total to win a one-day match.

The visitors were never in the chase, slumping to 73-4, which saw the required run-rate rocket.

Wicketkeeper Tattersall's List A best was the only bright spot as Yorkshire's 16-year wait for a limited-overs trophy goes on.

Hampshire captain James Vince:

"It is very pleasing. From the word go we were very good. We set a big score and then came out with the ball and set the tone early.

"It means a lot to get to Lord's. We haven't been good in the 50-over competition in recent years. It is always a special day out and I'm sure it will be a tough game against Kent.

"At the start of the tournament I got a couple of fifties and got myself in but never got a big one, so to get a big one in the last one and this one is nice.

"Me and Sam built a nice partnership together and hit the accelerator at the right time. It really helps when someone at the other end can hit the ball over the ropes as well."

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon:

"It was a disappointing defeat but, having said that, we fought really hard and came up against James Vince, who played a magnificent innings.

"He was potentially the difference between the two teams. He is a serious talent. He played magnificently. When someone plays that well it is hard to match it.

"Jonathan Tattersall has now played two really important innings for us. It shows he is capable of playing at this level. Hopefully the more he plays the better he gets.

"It was no disgrace. We know we are good at this format now, but we can't get over the line. We still need to take a lot of pleasure in the way we have played our 50-over cricket."