Ryan ten Doeschate: Essex captain given two-match suspension

Ryan ten Doeschate has a first-class batting average of 46.81, having made 26 centuries

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate has been suspended for their next two games by the England and Wales Cricket Board after repeated disciplinary breaches.

The 37-year-old's latest incident came in this week's win over Lancashire.

The Netherlands international breached Level 1 of the ECB's directives.

It relates to "wilfully mistreating any part of a cricket ground, equipment or implements used in the match" and "using language that is obscene, offensive or insulting".

Ten Doeschate was reported by umpires Jeremy Lloyds and Steve O'Shaughnessy during the match at Old Trafford.

June's breach took him to nine penalty points, prompting an automatic ban, which means he will miss Essex's One-Day Cup play-off against Yorkshire on Thursday, 14 June.

He will then be absent for their One-Day Cup semi-final on Monday, 18 June, if his side qualifies.

If Essex fail to progress in the cup he will instead have to sit out their County Championship match against Nottinghamshire, which starts on Wednesday, 20 June.