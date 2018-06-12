BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Georgia Elwiss takes crucial wicket of Lizelle Lee for 117

Elwiss takes crucial wicket of Lee

Lizelle Lee's stunning innings of 117 comes to an end after the South Africa opener miscues Georgia Elwiss' ball straight to Danni Wyatt at in the second ODI at Hove.

Follow live coverage of England v South Africa in the second ODI

Available to UK users only.

