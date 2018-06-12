BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Tammy Beaumont claims fourth ODI hundred in style
Beaumont brings up century in style
- From the section Women's Cricket
England's Tammy Beaumont hits a third successive four to bring up her fourth ODI century in the second ODI against South Africa at Hove.
Follow live coverage of England v South Africa in the second ODI
Available to UK users only.
