BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Tammy Beaumont claims fourth ODI hundred in style

Beaumont brings up century in style

England's Tammy Beaumont hits a third successive four to bring up her fourth ODI century in the second ODI against South Africa at Hove.

Follow live coverage of England v South Africa in the second ODI

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Beaumont brings up century in style

Video

Neymar & Coutinho egged in Brazil training

Video

World Cup countdown: Maradona's 'magnificent' second goal v England - 1986

Video

History of World Cup balls - with freestyle world champion Cooke

Video

World Cup is a life-changing opportunity - Shearer

Video

BBC Sport add World Cup winner to Russia MOTD squad

Video

Watch the draw for the BBC's World Cup of kits

Video

Robson to Ronaldo - BBC pundits' first World Cup memories

Video

Jones wicket halts strong England start

Video

Holland wins Leeds Triathlon despite 'worst transition ever'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired