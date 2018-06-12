BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Amy Jones wicket halts strong start for home side

Jones wicket halts strong England start

England opener Amy Jones gives away an easy catch to Laura Wolvaardt at mid-wicket to put a halt to their great start to the second ODI against South Africa at Hove.

Follow live coverage of England v South Africa in the second ODI

