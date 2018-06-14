One-Day Cup: Heino Kuhn scores unbeaten 124 as Kent beat Nottinghamshire to reach semi-finals

Kent batsman Heino Kuhn scored his third century of this season's One-Day Cup campaign

Royal London One-Day Cup, Trent Bridge Nottinghamshire 255-8 (50 overs): Mullaney 90, Fletcher 53*; Podmore 4-57 Kent 257-1 (35.5 overs): Kuhn 124*, Bell-Drummond 79, Denly 52* Kent beat Nottinghamshire by nine wickets Match scorecard

Kent thrashed holders Nottinghamshire by nine wickets at Trent Bridge to reach the One-Day Cup semi-finals.

The Spitfires reduced Notts to 23-4, with Harry Podmore taking three early wickets, after winning the toss.

Steven Mullaney (90) led the recovery and Luke Fletcher scored an impressive unbeaten 53 off 34 balls as the hosts posted 255-8 from their 50 overs.

Heino Kuhn hit an unbeaten 124, and Daniel Bell-Drummond 79, as Kent eased to victory with 14.1 overs to spare.

Notts, who beat Surrey in last year's final, eventually paid the price for a poor start with the bat, despite captain Mullaney marshalling a fight-back and Fletcher's swash-buckling half-century.

Kent were dynamic, aggressive and athletic in the field, but the Outlaws failed to match their intensity and their bowlers were punished by Kuhn and Bell-Drummond.

The pair were untroubled in the chase until former England Under-19 international Bell-Drummond was stumped by Tom Moores off the bowling of Matthew Carter after putting on 194 for the first wicket.

But his departure allowed Joe Denly to score a quick-fire half-century of his own to help secure victory, completing both with a six off Samit Patel.

Former South Africa batsman Kuhn reached his third century of this season's One-Day Cup campaign in 87 balls, and has now scored 537 runs at an average of 89.50 in the competition.

Kent, who last appeared in a Lord's final in 2008, will travel to North Group winners Worcestershire on Sunday (11:00 BST) for their last-four tie.

What they said - post-match reaction

Nottinghamshire captain Steven Mullaney: "Obviously, from 23-4 you aren't going to win many games. I thought it was a lovely wicket, maybe a little bit tricky early on.

"We would have had a bowl first but I thought it was around a 320-par wicket and even then, with the way they were batting, it might not have been enough.

"When we'd lost those first few wickets we said 250 or above would be great but that was one of the best wickets we've played on this season and we just haven't been consistent enough with the bat in this tournament and eventually it catches up with you."

Kent seamer Harry Podmore: "I wasn't down to play because this came off the back of a long four-day game and Mitch [Claydon] has been playing in the white ball stuff but unfortunately his groin was a bit sore, so it was nice to get the nod.

"It was a good toss to win and it was bowler-friendly conditions, so that helped in our favour with our seam bowlers.

"There was a little bit of nip and with the new ball it skidded on if you hit good areas."

Kent batsman Heino Kuhn: "We feel very happy and it's been a good day. I always play to win trophies and this has brought us a little bit closer, two more games and I think if we can play anywhere near as well as we played today then there's a good chance we can get to the final and pick up the trophy.

"The bowlers definitely did the hard work today. Podders (Podmore) and Matt Henry won us the game and the fielding was good as well. To restrict them to 250 was an unbelievable effort, 300 was par on there. It was a very nice wicket to bat on but all credit must go to the bowlers.

"Daniel and I go out to bat to enjoy our cricket. I play with intent - if it's there to hit it, I do - and we run hard as well. That played a big part today and batting with Daniel is so nice because we complement each other."