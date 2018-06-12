County Championship: Ian Bell leads Bears to win over Glamorgan

Ian Bell hit two centuries in the match

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day four): Glamorgan 220: Poysden 5-29 & 323: Khawaja 125, Cooke 59; Wright 3-59, Brookes 3-70 Warwickshire 250: Bell 106*, Trott 57; Van der Gugten 4-65 & 294-6 Bell 115*, Trott 67, Rhodes 61, Salter 4-80 Warwickshire (21 pts) beat Glamorgan (4 pts) by four wickets Scorecard

Division Two leaders Warwickshire cruised to a fourth successive win as they beat Glamorgan by four wickets at Edgbaston.

Former England batsmen Ian Bell (115 not out) hit his second hundred of the game to steer the Bears to 294-6.

Will Rhodes (61) and Jonathan Trott (67) shared solid stands with Bell.

Andrew Salter claimed 4-80, but Glamorgan pressure came too late as they suffered a third straight Championship defeat.

Salter's effort and David Lloyd's double strike just after tea on a placid pitch were not enough to prevent Warwickshire reaching the highest successful Championship chase of the season, with Bell being their first batsman to hit two hundreds in a match since his own previous effort in 2004.

Despite an improved performance over the first three days, the visitors' attack missed injured captain Michael Hogan.