County Championship: Durham beat Derbyshire by 95 runs in Division Two

Chris Rushworth
Chris Rushworth's five-wicket haul helped Durham to victory on the final day
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day four):
Durham 96 & 376: Harte 114, Latham 67; Olivier 5-105
Derbyshire 205 & 172: Slater 68; Rushworth 5-47, Salisbury 4-69
Durham (19 pts) beat Derbyshire (4 pts) by 95 runs
Scorecard

Durham completed a remarkable 95-run victory over Derbyshire at Chester-le-Street, recovering from being skittled for just 96 on the opening day.

The home side, dismissed inside 44 overs and trailing by 109 after the first innings, set Derbyshire a target of 268 thanks to Gareth Harte's 114.

Already reduced to 69-4 on day three, the visitors lost Callum Brodrick and Daryn Smit in the space of seven balls.

Chris Rushworth ended with figures of 5-47 as Derbyshire were 172 all out.

Matt Salisbury (4-69) also starred with the ball, while opener Ben Slater was the only batsman to offer any real resistance with 68 - the next best score Tony Palladino's unbeaten 29.

It was Durham's second County Championship victory of the season - and the second to come in dramatic circumstances, having beaten Leicestershire to win for the first time after following-on in their history in May.

A repeat comeback success here looked unlikely even at the start of day three, when Cameron Steel fell to leave them 159-7 in their second innings and only 50 runs ahead.

But Harte's maiden first-class century, coupled with a staggering 81 extras conceded by Derbyshire's bowlers, set up the chance for a superb final-day win.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired