Andy Hodd: Yorkshire wicketkeeper to retire at end of season

Andy Hodd (right) received his Yorkshire county cap from the late John Hampshire in 2016

Yorkshire wicketkeeper Andrew Hodd is to retire at the end of this season.

The former Sussex and Surrey player, 34, has played first-class cricket for 15 years and won four County Championship titles.

He initially joined Yorkshire on loan in 2012 and helped them win the championship in both 2014 and 2015.

"If we play to our potential we can go and get some silverware at the end of the season," Hodd told the club website.

"I thought I'd got over the emotional bit when I made it final to myself a couple of weeks back, but telling the boys was hard and I'll miss all of them."

Hodd has taken 274 catches and made 23 stumpings, and scored 5,034 runs in all three forms of the game.

He will continue to play for Yorkshire in the four-day and one-day formats for the rest of the campaign.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with Andrew over the last seven years. His influence on the team here at Yorkshire has been outstanding," said director of cricket Martyn Moxon.