Scotland beating England 'boosts Test-playing hopes' - Cricket Scotland chairman

Scotland's victory over England sparked celebrations among players and fans

Sunday's stunning victory over England is a real boost for Scotland's Test-playing aspirations, says Cricket Scotland chairman Tony Brian.

The Scots posted a record score of 371-5 to beat England for the first time by six runs in Edinburgh.

"We've done something that's the equivalent of the football team winning at Wembley in 1967 and the rugby Grand Slam of 1990," Brian told BBC Scotland.

"We're so close to our goal of full member status now."

The International Cricket Council currently has 12 full members, with Scotland an associate nation.

Ireland and Afghanistan were the last sides to make the step up in the summer of 2017, while Bangladesh were elevated in 2000.

"I can see us getting there in the next couple of years," said Brian. "That would be a huge step forward."

Scotland had not beaten full member opposition until last year's one-day international success against Zimbabwe in Edinburgh.

They also beat Sri Lanka weeks before in a series that was not given full ODI status.

'Probably the best day Scotland has ever had'

Victory over Afghanistan followed in the World Cup Qualifier in March, along with a draw against hosts Zimbabwe.

"That's the fourth Test side we've beaten inside the last year," added Brian, when reflecting on the performance against England at The Grange.

"It was truly special. It's fair to we were all pretty emotional.

"We were the better team on the day and that's very pleasing. Probably the best day Scotland has ever had.

"The reason this is the biggest is the profile it gets, particularly in Scotland, and the impact it will have as we grow grassroots cricket and getting kids inspired.

Captain Kyle Coetzer is now preparing to lead Scotland in two T20 matches against Pakistan

"The ICC set strict criteria for us to meet for full member status and we're only two away.

"We probably need one more win against a top nation and our women's team, who are also rapidly improving, need to do well at a World Cup qualifier. They are playing in the Netherlands in July, so that gives them a great opportunity to tick that box."

Brian added his voice to the widespread criticism of the decision to reduce next year's World Cup to 10 teams from 14, revealing that he is "pushing for 16" for the 2023 edition.

He also made the case for improved funding from the ICC.

"We need more games for our men and women," he said. "It's not too difficult to attract teams to come to Scotland. Our problem is the money it takes to stage the games.

"We don't make any profit to speak of from these types of games since they cost an awful lot to put on.

"We need more money and that comes principally from the ICC, who are pretty generous but we'd like them to be even more generous, particularly as we're doing so well right now.

"We've been in discussions with them for some time. In the next four or five months I would hope a new package would become available and we can move forward with more cricket.

"This victory is hugely helpful. No one can pretend that we're not capable of playing at this level."

Scotland are now preparing for two T20 matches against Pakistan in Edinburgh, on Tuesday, 12 June, and Wednesday, 13 June.