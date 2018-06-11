Calum MacLeod: Derbyshire sign Scotland batsman for T20 Blast

Calum MacLeod scored his seventh ODI hundred for Scotland on Sunday

Derbyshire have added to their T20 Blast squad by signing batsman Calum MacLeod, who led Scotland to a one-day triumph over England on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was man of the match after an unbeaten 140 helped Scotland seal the biggest win in their history.

He joins compatriot Safyaan Sharif and Scotland head coach Grant Bradburn, who is in Derbyshire's T20 backroom team.

MacLeod, who has scored 2,342 runs in 85 games for Scotland, has previously played for Warwickshire and Durham.

"Calum is a powerful striker and on Sunday showed what he can do on the big stage," said Derbyshire cricket advisor Kim Barnett.

Ex-New Zealand spinner Bradburn has been Scotland boss since 2014.

He told the club website: "It's an exciting partnership between Cricket Scotland and Derbyshire. Calum and Safyaan are both highly-talented cricketers and will add depth and international experience to the Derbyshire squad."