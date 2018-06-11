County Championship: Gareth Harte century revives Durham hopes

Gareth Harte
Gareth Harte scored a century in only his second first-class game
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day three):
Durham 96 & 376: Harte 114, Latham 67; Olivier 5-105
Derbyshire 205 & 69-4: Slater 41*; Salisbury 2-22
Durham (3 pts) lead Derbyshire (4 pts) by 199 runs
Scorecard

Gareth Harte's maiden first-class century handed Durham a seemingly unlikely chance of a victory after a day three revival against Derbyshire.

After resuming on 155-6, Harte scored a patient 114, to take the hosts to 376 all out, a lead of 267.

Matt Salisbury, who made 25 with bat, reduced Derbyshire to 24-2 by removing Wayne Madsen and Billy Godleman.

Chris Rushworth snared Alex Hughes and Matt Critchley soon after, but the visitors battled to 69-4 at close.

Ben Slater (41) and Callum Brodrick (10) will resume on Tuesday with Derbyshire needing another 199 runs for victory.

In Durham's 376, Derbyshire conceded 81 extras, including 22 no-balls and 34 byes, the fourth-highest in County Championship history.

