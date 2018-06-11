County Championship: Leicestershire see off winless Northamptonshire

Leicestershire skipper Paul Horton's half-century helped the visitors secure a second straight victory

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground (day three): Northamptonshire 204 & 229: Wakely 74; Raine 4-54, Abbas 3-46, Griffiths 2-23 Leicestershire 217 & 217-4: Hill 85, Horton 62; Zaib 2-24 Leicestershire (20 pts) beat Northamptonshire (4 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Leicestershire earned their second win of the 2018 County Championship season as they beat winless Northamptonshire by six wickets inside three days.

The hosts Northants had seemed to be in a strong position after day two, resuming on 165-3 with a 152-run lead.

But they slipped to 199-7 and were soon all out for just 229, leaving the visitors a target of 217 for victory.

Paul Horton's 62 and Lewis Hill's 85 helped them reach 217-4 without needing to return for the final day.

Leicestershire, who claimed their first win of the campaign by beating Glamorgan in May, enjoyed a fine spell in the field on Monday, as Ben Raine (4-54), Mohammad Abbas (3-46) and Gavin Griffiths (2-23) all took two further wickets.

Division Two's bottom side Northants were then all out when skipper Alex Wakely - who top-scored with 74 - was run out. No batsman in the lower order passed 20.

Opener Harry Dearden fell in the first over of Leicestershire's second innings, to give Wakely's side hope, but Horton and Hill's 148-run second-wicket partnership all-but ended the contest.