County Championship: Usman Khawaja's Glamorgan debut ton sets up Bears run chase

Khawaja averages 42 with the bat in 33 Tests for Australia

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day three): Glamorgan 220: Poysden 5-29 & 323: Khawaja 125, Cooke 59; Wright 3-59, Brookes 3-70 Warwickshire 250: Bell 106*, Trott 57; Van der Gugten 4-65, Carey 3-56 & 25-0 Warwickshire (5 pts) need 269 more runs to beat Glamorgan (4 pts) Scorecard

Australia Test batsman Usman Khawaja's classy century on his Glamorgan debut anchored his side's innings of 323 all out against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

After being set a target of 294, the Bears then reached 25-0 at the close.

Khawaja took the attack to the home bowlers on a slow pitch, his 125 coming off 143 balls with 16 fours and a six.

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke (59) provided valuable support to Khawaja in a stand of 115 after four wickets fell in the first session.

In contrast to Glamorgan's first innings, when seven of the wickets went to the spinners, this time the Warwickshire seamers dominated, left-armer Keith Barker (2-59) bowling impressively while teenager Henry Brookes and Chris Wright claimed three victims apiece.

Khawaja, who was signed as a T20 player, is filling in for compatriot Shaun Marsh in three Championship matches after his return to Australia's one-day international squad.

Bears fast bowler Chris Wright told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"It's the sort of wicket where you have to toil a bit and put the effort in, so it was pleasing. All the lads stuck at it really well and we're reasonably happy with our position.

"Khawaja came out aggressively and, credit to him, he batted really well. The three Test players have batted really well so far. Ian Bell and Jonathan Trott for us, and none of them looked like getting out.

"I don't think there's any demons in the pitch. I feel like the wicket's improving as the game's gone on, so I'm hopeful we can chase them down."

Glamorgan batsman Usman Khawaja told BBC Sport Wales:

"I was still a bit jet-lagged in the first innings and didn't feel right, but it was nice to get some time in the middle. I came out with a bit more positive intent. I felt good from the start.

"We knew a lead of 250-plus would be very nice when I came in. We got close to 300 and it can be one of those wickets where it can be a bit of a grind. It's not a very fast wicket. Hopefully we'll keep grinding, keep restricting them, bowl 10 good balls and win the game.

"The bowlers here bowl differently in different conditions, but I love coming to England and playing county cricket because it it so different from Australia. It's a nice challenge."