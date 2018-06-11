Old Trafford: Air ambulance halts Lancashire v Essex game

Division One sides Lancashire and Essex were 10 minutes into the third day of their Championship match

An air ambulance landed on the outfield at Old Trafford to attend to an ill spectator at the ground, interrupting Lancashire's County Championship fixture against Essex for 35 minutes.

The helicopter landed next to the old pavilion while Essex's Simon Harmer was facing a delivery from Lancashire's Graham Onions early on the third day.

It is believed that the spectator left the ground in one of three ambulances that also attended the scene.

Play resumed at 11:45 BST.