Old Trafford: Air ambulance halts Lancashire v Essex game

Helicopter lands on Old Trafford pitch
Division One sides Lancashire and Essex were 10 minutes into the third day of their Championship match

An air ambulance landed on the outfield at Old Trafford to attend to an ill spectator at the ground, interrupting Lancashire's County Championship fixture against Essex for 35 minutes.

The helicopter landed next to the old pavilion while Essex's Simon Harmer was facing a delivery from Lancashire's Graham Onions early on the third day.

It is believed that the spectator left the ground in one of three ambulances that also attended the scene.

Play resumed at 11:45 BST.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired