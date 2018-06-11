County Championship: Surrey beat Hampshire inside three days

Morne Morkel (right) took 309 Test wickets for South Africa before retiring in April

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three): Surrey 368: Burns 151, Foakes 90; Edwards 5-93 Hampshire 135 & 175 (f/o): Weatherley 50; Virdi 3-23; Morkel 3-37 Surrey (23 pts) beat Hampshire (3 pts) by an innings and 58 runs Scorecard

Surrey bowled out Hampshire in two sessions on day three at the Ageas Bowl to win their County Championship match by an innings and 58 runs.

Hampshire started their second innings 233 runs behind after being asked to follow on and were bowled out for 175.

Joe Weatherley top-scored with 50, while Rilee Rossouw was 39 not out.

Surrey's South African paceman Morne Morkel claimed 3-37 to finish with five wickets on debut, and teenage spinner Amar Virdi also took three wickets.

Victory takes Surrey to the top of a tight Division One table, although Somerset will move above them if they beat Nottinghamshire in the game still taking place at Taunton.

Hampshire, who only just avoided relegation last season, are now without a victory in the County Championship since beating Worcestershire in the opening round of fixtures.

While Surrey bowled well to dismiss the hosts for a second low total in the match, Hampshire contributed to their own downfall.

England's James Vince danced down the wicket to Virdi on 28 and was stumped, while opener Weatherley was run out attempting a third run.

Morkel, who has joined Surrey on a two-year Kolpak deal, finished off the game before tea by removing compatriot Dale Steyn and Fidel Edwards in the space of four balls.