County Championship: Nottinghamshire build a lead of 210 over Somerset

Tom Moores hit 16 fours in his innings of 103 off 117 balls

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day three): Somerset 392: Renshaw 106, Davies 92*; Carter 5-113 Nottinghamshire 134 & 468-8: Moores 103, Mullaney 94; Van der Merwe 4-114 Nottinghamshire (2 pts) lead Somerset (6 pts) by 210 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire's batsmen shone on day three at Taunton to leave Somerset facing a tough final-day chase.

Wicketkeeper Tom Moores hit a maiden first-class ton and four other batsmen made half-centuries as Notts, following on, reached 468-8 to lead by 210.

Earlier Jake Libby was out for 69 after extending his first-wicket stand with captain Steven Mullaney to 145.

Mullaney fell for 94, but Chris Nash (66), Samit Patel (55) and Moores' 103 ensured that it was Notts' day.

England spinner Dom Bess did give Somerset a late boost by removing Moores, son of Notts head coach Peter Moores, lbw in the last over.

It was an extraordinary turnaround by Nottinghamshire after they were made to follow on, having been skittled for 134 in their first innings.

Moores, whose first-class best was 43 heading into the match, came in at 299-5 after Nash and Patel had gone in the space of five balls.

At that stage the lead was only 41, but the 21-year-old took the attack to Somerset and raced to his century off just 106 balls.

Somerset's two spinners, Roelof van der Merwe and Bess, bowled the bulk of the overs on a turning pitch but could not make regular breakthroughs.

Bess was wicketless until he dismissed Billy Root (36) and Moores late on but Van der Merwe was more economical, taking 4-114 in a marathon 43 overs, although both may now be required for their talents with the bat on day four.

Somerset spinner Roelof van der Merwe:

"It's a typical Taunton pitch, flattening out after the first two days. Notts batted well and Tom Moores did a great job after having a bit of luck to begin with.

"We had to work hard for our wickets. In the end we got eight and we will feel confident chasing anything up to 250 on the final day. I bowled a lot of overs for me and thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I have never taken a five-for in a first class match so that is something to aim for tomorrow. Knowing Dom Bess, I expect he will take the last two."

Notts maiden centurion Tom Moores:

"My dad gave me a pat on the back and told me it was a day I would never forget. There was a sense of pride for both of us.

"It was a great moment getting that monkey off my back, but I am even more pleased to have helped put the team in a half decent position.

"Hopefully as a team we can add some more runs to put Somerset under pressure. We talked about it being a major challenge for us with the bat at the start of the day and the batsmen rose to it. Now we face a similar challenge with the ball."