County Championship: Kent make huge first-innings score at Gloucestershire

Joe Denly
Joe Denly has now scored 25 hundreds in first-class cricket
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground (day two):
Kent 582-9 dec: Dickson 117, Denly 107, Stevens 89; Miles 4-122
Gloucestershire 44-4: J Taylor 24*; Stevens 2-11
Gloucestershire (1 pt) trail Kent (5 pts) by 538 runs
Scorecard

Kent continued to dominate their County Championship game against Gloucestershire as they made a huge first-innings score in Bristol.

After resuming day two on 297-4, Kent declared on 582-9 with Joe Denly (107) and Darren Stevens (89) stretching their fifth-wicket stand to 161.

Adam Rouse (55) and Harry Podmore (53) also weighed in with half-centuries.

Gloucestershire slumped to 5-3, Stevens bowling openers Benny Howell and Chris Dent, before closing on 44-4.

Jack Taylor (24 not out) and Graeme van Buuren (5 not out) will begin the third day with their side still trailing by 538 runs.

