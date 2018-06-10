County Championship: Ian Bell hits rare ton in tight Warwickshire-Glamorgan game

Glamorgan bowler Timm van der Gugten took 4-65 to keep Warwickshire in check

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day two): Glamorgan 220 (76.2 overs): Poysden 5-29 & 55-0 Warwickshire 250 (93 overs): Bell 106*, Trott 57; Van der Gugten 4-65, Carey 3-56 Glamorgan (4 pts) lead Warwickshire (5 pts) by 25 runs Scorecard

Ian Bell's first Championship ton in two years steered Warwickshire to a 30-run first-innings lead over Glamorgan as they were dismissed for 250.

But the visitors reached 55 for no wicket at the close, now 25 runs ahead.

Bell's serene unbeaten 106 off 248 balls was supported by Jonathan Trott (run out in a mix-up with Bell for 57) and number nine Chris Wright (29).

Lukas Carey (3-56) and Andrew Salter (2-65) bowled well before Timm van der Gugten (4-65) cleaned up the tail.

Warwickshire were reduced to 173-7 in mid-afternoon before a stand of 69 between Bell and Wright gave the advantage back to the Division Two leaders.

Nick Selman and Jack Murphy then batted through the final hour to leave the game nicely poised at halfway.

Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell:

"It was a pleasing century, especially in the context of the game because it was important to get a lead.

"This is going to be a great game of cricket so it was nice to contribute.

"It's on your mind (the time between hundreds), as a batter you want to score match-winning hundreds and it was disappointing last year not to stick to the standards I have done and contribute all the time, so it's something off my back."

Glamorgan batting consultant Matthew Maynard:

"It was a big wicket to get Trott with the run-out. We were excellent in the field all day.

"Ian Bell played a super innings but we stuck at it really well. We never let Warwickshire get away from us.

"And then to finish with a nice 50-partnership at the end of the day has left the game right in the balance."