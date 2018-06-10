County Championship: Surrey take control against Hampshire

Rikki Clarke has now taken five or more wickets in an innings five times in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two): Surrey 368: Burns 151, Foakes 90; Edwards 5-93 Hampshire 135: Rossouw 46; Clarke 5-29 Hampshire (3 pts) have been asked to follow on against Surrey (7 pts) Scorecard

Rikki Clarke took 5-29 as Surrey gained the upper hand on day two by forcing Hampshire to follow on at Southampton.

Surrey were bowled out for 368, with Rory Burns making 151 and Ben Foakes 90 as Fidel Edwards claimed 5-93.

But Hampshire were soon in trouble against the Surrey seamers and lasted under 50 overs, with only three batsmen reaching double figures.

Rilee Rossouw top scored with 46 in their 135 all out and they will bat again on day three, 233 runs behind.

The Hampshire openers were ready to come back out again, but the umpires decided the light was not good enough and called off play until Monday.

Earlier in the day, Burns added 42 to his overnight 109 not out, before a momentary loss of concentration saw him bowled by Brad Taylor.

Dale Steyn (2-91) collected his first Championship wickets for Hampshire before Edwards ended the innings by bowling Amar Virdi.

Clarke was soon among the wickets for Surrey, with James Vince among his victims, caught in the slips for 14, and Sam Curran and Morne Morkel provided quality support, taking two wickets each as the home side collapsed.