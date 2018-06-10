County Championship: Somerset force Nottinghamshire to follow on at Taunton

Somerset captain Tom Abell also took two wickets in Notts' first innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day two): Somerset 392: Renshaw 106, Davies 92*; Carter 5-113 Nottinghamshire 134: Taylor 74; C Overton 4-53 & 112-0: Mullaney 54*, Libby 54* Nottinghamshire (2 pts) trail Somerset (6 pts) by 146 runs Scorecard

Somerset forced Nottinghamshire to follow on in their County Championship game after bowling them out for 134.

After moving their overnight 307-7 to 392 all out, with Steven Davies unbeaten on 92, England paceman Craig Overton ran through Notts with 4-53.

Ross Taylor (74) was the only batsman in the innings to pass 20.

Steven Mullaney (54 not out) and Jake Libby (54 not out) helped Notts reach 112-0 in their second innings, but they still trailed by 146 at stumps.

Despite leading a tight Division One table, Nottinghamshire's batting has regularly misfired in four-day cricket this season.

They have been bowled out for less than 250 in six of their nine completed innings, and it was only Taylor's attacking knock which helped them recover from 28-5.

Overton was excellent in his opening spell, removing both openers and Samit Patel inside his first three overs before returning his best figures of the season.

But captain Mullaney and Libby's fine resistance in the evening session ensured Somerset still have plenty to do for victory.

Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton:

"Since the final games of the one-day competition and going into this match I feel things have really been clicking for me with the ball.

"I was bowling OK at the start of the season, but not as well as I had hoped. When I am running in hard and the ball comes out as it did it is always pleasing

"There was some discussion about not enforcing the follow-on but, with a 250-plus lead we reasoned that if Notts scored 400 in their second innings, we would still need only 150 to win."

Notts off-spinner Matt Carter:

"The last time I took five wickets was here on my debut so I am buzzing to have finally done so again.

"It didn't take us too long to finish the Somerset innings, but we were very disappointed with the way we batted. To then score 112 without losing a wicket was a great effort.

"The pitch is turning increasingly so if we can get a lead of between 150 and 250 it will give us a chance of getting over the line. I am also buzzing for Jake Libby, having seen the work he has put in without getting the scores he wanted."