Bangladesh shock India to win Asia Cup final Twenty20 in Kuala Lumpur

Rumana Ahmed
Rumana Ahmed took 2-22 and scored 23 to help her side to victory
Asia Cup T20 final, Kuala Lumpur:
India 112-9 (20 overs): H Kaur (56); Ahmed 2-22, Tul Kubra 2-23
Bangladesh 113-7 (20 overs): Sultana 27, Ahmed 23; Yadav 4-9
Bangladesh win by three wickets
Scorecard

Bangladesh's women stunned India to win the Asia Cup Twenty20 for the first time - and inflict a first defeat in the final on their opponents.

India, winners of all six previous tournaments, were restricted to 112-9, captain Harmanpreet Kaur making 56.

Bangladesh needed nine off the final over and, despite losing two wickets, Jahanara Alam hit two off the last ball to secure a thrilling win.

Nigar Sultana (27) and Rumana Ahmed (23) were key in Bangladesh's chase.

India's defeat in Kuala Lumpur comes nearly a year after they collapsed from 191-3 to 219 all out to lose the World Cup final to England at Lord's.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired