England's James Anderson out for six weeks to recover from shoulder injury

Anderson has taken 540 wickets in 138 Tests

England bowler James Anderson is to miss six weeks of action to get over a "long-standing right shoulder injury".

The move has been made to ensure the 35-year-old is fit to face India.

"We have five Tests against India in a six-week period from 1 August, which will be an intense and challenging period for all our bowlers," said England coach Trevor Bayliss.

"Therefore it's vital that we ensure Jimmy goes into that series in the best possible condition."

Anderson played in both Tests of the drawn series against Pakistan, taking 9-172 overall.

The Lancashire seamer will miss County Championship matches against Worcestershire and Hampshire during his absence.

"Jimmy has to manage the issue with his right shoulder, and we've been advised that the best way for him to prepare for the India series is to take a six-week break from cricket now, initially to rest it and then to work slowly back to cricket," added Bayliss.