BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Heather Knight is dismissed by Marizanne Kapp
Kapp dismisses England captain Knight
- From the section Women's Cricket
England captain Heather Knight is trapped lbw for four by South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, as the hosts make a bad start to the first one-day international at Worcester.
Follow live coverage of England v South Africa
Available to UK users only.
