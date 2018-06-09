Australia beat Middlesex in final warm-up before England ODI series

20-year-old Max Holden top scored for Middlesex with 71
Max Holden, 20, top-scored for Middlesex with 71 off 71 balls
One-Day tour match, Lords:
Australia 283-6 (50 overs): Head 106 Finch 54
Middlesex: 182 all out: Holden 71
Scorecard

Australia began their preparations for the upcoming one-day series with England by beating Middlesex by 101 runs at Lord's.

Travis Head top-scored with 106 while Aaron Finch hit 54 as Australia ended their 50 overs on 283-6.

Middlesex opener Max Holden, 20, scored 71 in reply but he was unable to find support at the other end.

Kane Richardson claimed figures of 9-0-3-31 for the visitors as Middlesex were bowled out for 182 after 41 overs.

Australia begin their one-day series with England on Wednesday in a day-night match at the Oval.

Middlesex return to County Championship Division Two action when they travel to Leicestershire on Wednesday, 20 June.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired