BBC Sport - Scotland cricketers warm up for England in quick-fire fashion

Who's Scotland's biggest bat thrower?

Scotland cricketers Mark Watt, Calum MacLeod and Michael Laesk answer some quick-fire questions from BBC Scotland's Allan MacLeod ahead of Sunday's one-day international against England at The Grange in Edinburgh.

Find out the angriest player in the Scotland team, their favourite grounds, their sporting heroes, if they prefer the red ball or white ball game - and whether their preference is salt and sauce or salt and vinegar!

