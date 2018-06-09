BBC Sport - England's women lose to South Africa by seven wickets in ODI series opener
Highlights: South Africa beat England by seven wickets
- From the section Women's Cricket
An unbeaten 92 from Lizelle Lee helps South Africa to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over England in the first of their three-match series.
MATCH REPORT: England women's homecoming ends in seven-wicket defeat
