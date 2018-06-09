Hanley Energy Inter-Provincials: Knights clinch first win of the season

Greg Thompson finished on 50no. for the Knights

Northern Knights beat Munster Reds by 39 runs to seal their first win of the season in the Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Series.

An 84-run partnership between Gary Wilson and Greg Thompson helped the Knights recover from 12-2 to post a total of 195-5 from their 20 overs.

Munster could only score 156 in reply with Stephen Doheny unbeaten on 62.

Leinster Lightning continued their title defence with a narrow four-run victory over the North-West Warriors.

At the half-way point of the competition, Leinster are still undefeated and the holders have now opened up a six-point lead over the Warriors in the standings.

North-West Warriors v Leinster Lightning at Bready

Leinster Lightning 99 (19.1 overs): A Balbirnie 17; G Kennedy 3-15

North-West Warriors 95-8: W Porterfield 38; G Dockrell 3-15

Leinster Lightning won by four runs

Munster v Northern Knights at Mardyke

Northern Knights 195-5: G Wilson 80, G Thompson 50; J Benton 3-18

Munster 156-6: S Doheny 62, M Sorensen 48; J Shannon 2-29

Northern Knights won by 39 runs