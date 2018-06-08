BBC Sport - Heather Knight: Pay increase is a sign of interest in our game

Pay increase is a sign of interest in our game - Knight

England captain Heather Knight says the significant pay increase for the national women's cricket team is a sign of interest in the game.

As of 1 February 2018, there was a 40% increase in the pot available for salaries, with 10 players having had an increase in pay of 50% or more.

England play South Africa in a three-match one-day starting on Saturday. It is the first time England have played on home soil since the World Cup win at Lord's last summer.

Top videos

Video

Pay increase is a sign of interest in our game - Knight

Video

World Cup countdown: Gotze wins it for Germany in 2014

Video

Highlights: Russia 1-3 England

Video

I'm pleased England players are taking risks - Southgate

Video

Two-touch & team spirit: Young Lions on how to win a World Cup

Video

Key stats to countdown to the World Cup

Video

Prince William praises Rose on England visit

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: France '98

Video

Watch: LeBron's brilliant off-the-board dunk can't save Cavaliers

Video

Watch Eagles' Jenkins' silent sign protest

Video

If England win... I'll probably wear a mankini - Lineker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired