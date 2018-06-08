BBC Sport - Heather Knight: Pay increase is a sign of interest in our game
Pay increase is a sign of interest in our game - Knight
England captain Heather Knight says the significant pay increase for the national women's cricket team is a sign of interest in the game.
As of 1 February 2018, there was a 40% increase in the pot available for salaries, with 10 players having had an increase in pay of 50% or more.
England play South Africa in a three-match one-day starting on Saturday. It is the first time England have played on home soil since the World Cup win at Lord's last summer.
