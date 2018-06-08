Adam Rossington: Northamptonshire wicketkeeper-batsman signs new deal

Adam Rossington's highest career score with the bat is 138 not out

Northamptonshire wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Rossington has signed a new deal until the end of the 2019 campaign.

The 25-year-old joined the County Championship Division Two side from Middlesex in 2014 and has scored 5,126 career runs across all formats.

He helped Northants win the T20 Blast title in 2016.

"Hopefully I can contribute some match-winning performances and help Northants win some more trophies over the next couple of seasons," Rossington said.

Head coach David Ripley told the club website: "Adam has had a great start to the summer with the gloves.

"His batting can, and has, been match-winning in all three formats and I'm delighted he has committed to us.

"The next stage of his career is to see him pushing for international recognition."