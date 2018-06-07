Steve Rhodes: Bangladesh name former England wicketkeeper-batsman as coach

Steve Rhodes spent 33 years as a player and coach at Worcestershire

Former England wicketkeeper-batsman Steve Rhodes has been named as the new coach of Bangladesh.

The 53-year-old, who played 11 Tests and nine one-day internationals for England, has been given a two-year contract until the 2020 World Twenty20.

Rhodes succeeds Sri Lankan Chandika Hathurusingha, who stepped down in October after three years in charge.

"It is a fantastic honour and it's a privilege to be involved in Bangladesh cricket," said Rhodes.

Rhodes was sacked as Worcestershire director of cricket in January after an investigation into his conduct last year.

He was named an England scout reporting to new national selector Ed Smith under the national team's new selection system in May.

West Indies great Courtney Walsh is in interim charge of Bangladesh for the ongoing Twenty20 series against Afghanistan in India.