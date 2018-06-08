Usman Khawaja: How Gavin & Stacey introduced Glamorgan star to Wales

Media playback is not supported on this device Khawaja hoping to win Glamorgan silverware

When cricketers move clubs, they will often research their new teams by speaking to players and coaches, maybe watching a few matches or doing some background reading.

When Usman Khawaja was told about the possibility of joining Glamorgan, he turned to the TV show Gavin & Stacey.

The Australia batsman had never been to Wales but his wife, Rachel, was an avid viewer of the romantic comedy about a Welsh girl and an Essex boy, starring Joanna Page and Matthew Horne, with the likes of James Corden, Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon in supporting roles.

"Rachel got me into it," Khawaja tells BBC Sport Wales.

"She loved the show and told me about it and that James Corden is in it, so I said 'Okay, I'll watch it.' So I watched it and fell in love with it.

"There are all these places I hear about on the show and I haven't been to Cardiff before, so you might see me on some of the tours or something!"

Khawaja was initially signed by Glamorgan for the T20 Blast but has arrived early as a replacement for compatriot Shaun Marsh, who has been called up by Australia for their one-day series against England.

Given his new-found love for Gavin & Stacey, will the new signing be planning any trips to the show's location near Cardiff, Barry Island?

"Yeah, definitely," Khawaja laughs.

"I've heard a lot of cool things about Cardiff and Wales, and everything I've learned is from Gavin and Stacey!

"It will be interesting to get among the people and explore this beautiful country."

It has been a significant few months for Khawaja, who got married on 6 April.

His wife will soon be joining him in Cardiff, along with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, LeBron, named after the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player LeBron James.

Khawaja was relieved to have some rare time off after his wedding, a chance to recover from a busy - and occasionally fraught - period with Australia.

The 31-year-old helped them reclaim the Ashes from England in comprehensive fashion in the winter, before playing in the Test series in South Africa overshadowed by the ball-tampering scandal.

Now having recuperated from his international endeavours, Khawaja is itching to get started with Glamorgan.

"I was a little bit disappointed not being in the [Australia] one-day side touring England at the moment," he says.

"But I'm lucky to get an opportunity to play cricket for Glamorgan, so I'm looking forward to playing and enjoying my cricket.

"I wanted to come over at some point and there were always options with other counties, but I gravitated towards Glamorgan because I knew Shaun [Marsh] was here.

"I remember talking to him about it, I wanted to be somewhere where I could enjoy my cricket and I'd heard good things about Glamorgan. I also know guys like [Glamorgan captain] Michael Hogan, who I've played against.

"I felt Glamorgan was the right one and, once Shaun got picked for the ODI side, I was raring to go."

Khawaja is an accomplished batsman in all forms of cricket, having represented Australia in Tests as well as one-day and T20 internationals.

Although he is available for Glamorgan's next three County Championship matches, he has primarily been signed for their T20 Blast campaign.

And after watching from afar as the Welsh county reached last season's semi-finals, Khawaja is hoping to help them clinch the title for the first time this year.

"Absolutely. You play to win," he says.

"Hopefully I'll have a bit of fun, a few sixes, a few fours and a few wins."