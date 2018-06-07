BBC Sport - Usman Khawaja: Australia batsman hoping to win silverware with Glamorgan
Khawaja hoping to win Glamorgan silverware
Cricket
Australia batsman Usman Khawaja, who has arrived at Glamorgan early to replace compatriot Shaun Marsh, says he hopes to win silverware with the Welsh county.
Khawaja had initially been signed for the T20 Blast, but will now also be in Wales for three County Championship matches.
