Gary Wilson takes over from William Porterfield as Ireland T20 captain

Gary Wilson has scored 295 runs at an T20 average of 51.20 in the 2017-18 period

Ireland batsman Gary Wilson is the team's new Twenty20 captain after William Porterfield stepped down from the role.

Porterfield wants to concentrate on leading the Test and ODI sides after a decade as T20 skipper.

Wilson, 32, will captain the team for the first time in this month's Tri-Series tournament in the Netherlands.

"I am absolutely honoured to be asked to undertake this role," said Wilson, who has played 88 T20 internationals.

He added: "With 16 months until the qualifying tournament for next World Twenty20 tournament in Australia, I believe this is a timely opportunity to prepare the squad for an important new phase in Irish cricket.

"I hope my experience and leadership in this form of the game will be of benefit in developing the next generation of leaders and am looking forward to the first step in this journey - the Tri-Series in the Netherlands."

Ireland will play the hosts and Scotland in the 12-20 June tournament, with two games against each team.

"It has been a huge honour to captain my country across all formats for the past 10 years, and I have been fortunate enough to captain Ireland at the last five World Twenty20's," said Porterfield, who will continue to play in the T20 side.

"With the qualifiers only a year or so away, I feel that now is the right time for me and the team for a fresh voice and leader in this format.

"I will now focus solely on my batting in a format that I love playing. I would like to thank everyone for their support over the past 10 years and indeed in making this decision."

Ireland squad for Tri-Series in Netherlands: Gary Wilson (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young.